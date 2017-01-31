Khloé Kardashian on Her 'Spiral' of Weight Gain After Her Dad's Death: 'I Was Literally Eating Everything'

Khloé Kardashian understands the pain of losing a father as a teenager.

The reality star opened up about the experience — and how it led to her weight gain — with a woman who faced the same tragedy on Thursday’s episode of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian.

Kardashian welcomes Lauren, who wants to lose weight before her wedding, to the show. But Lauren, whose dad drowned on a beach vacation for her 18th birthday, has a habit of gaining weight before major life milestones.

“I know, to a degree, how you feel,” Kardashian, 32, tells Lauren. My dad died in 2003. I was 19. And when it set in, I was like, you spiral. For me, my spiral was food.”

“I gained so much weight because I was so internally just suppressing so many things that it was like, eating me alive, and I was literally eating everything.”

After years of being the self-proclaimed “fat sister,” Kardashian famously dropped around 40 lbs. following her split from ex-husband Lamar Odom, her “revenge body.”

“We can’t let these tragic things ruin the rest of our lives,” Kardashian tells Lauren.

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!