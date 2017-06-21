The Khloé Kardashian Guide to Getting Body Confident

ACCEPT THAT FITNESS SHOULD BE PART OF YOUR DAY-TO-DAY

"I started using the gym as my stress reliever, and I did not think that I could ever be fit. I really was just content with who I was and I never felt uncomfortable – I just always thought that was who I was," Kardashian said during a Live Chin Up Movement panel. "And then I started working out and as a byproduct of me finding an emotional release, I started losing weight. And I was like, 'Okay I'm gonna now take this a little more seriously, I'm going to go to the gym more with a trainer, and I'm going to learn more about healthy eating tips,' and I started making it a lifestyle."