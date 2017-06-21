Celebrity Bodies
The Khloé Kardashian Guide to Getting Body Confident
The Revenge Body star knows what she’s talking about
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
ACCEPT THAT FITNESS SHOULD BE PART OF YOUR DAY-TO-DAY
"I started using the gym as my stress reliever, and I did not think that I could ever be fit. I really was just content with who I was and I never felt uncomfortable – I just always thought that was who I was," Kardashian said during a Live Chin Up Movement panel. "And then I started working out and as a byproduct of me finding an emotional release, I started losing weight. And I was like, 'Okay I'm gonna now take this a little more seriously, I'm going to go to the gym more with a trainer, and I'm going to learn more about healthy eating tips,' and I started making it a lifestyle."
FIND A WORKOUT YOU LOVE
As we've found out firsthand, the youngest Kardashian sister is a beast when it comes to fitness. The star of Revenge Body regularly posts clips of herself lifting weights and doing burpees alongside celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson and her sisters, Kim and Kourtney.
FOCUS ON THE GOOD
"I'm all about taking every day and putting a positive twist on it," she advised audience members. "I've learned so much from all the negatives in my life and made them all positives and I try not to let every bad thing make me have a bad day."
SNAP POST-GYM MIRROR SELFIES
The Strong Looks Better Naked author is an advocate of the post-workout selfie as a way to celebrate getting healthier and stronger.
TAKE GOOD CARE OF YOUR MENTAL HEALTH
For Kardashian, having some alone time is necessary for a stress-free life. "I'm someone that needs alone time to unwind. I'm big on bubble baths," she wrote on her app. "I'm really fortunate to have a TV in my bathroom so I'll take a bath and watch Real Housewives or something that takes my mind away from whatever is bothering me. Then when I'm out of the bath, I'm good. I think everyone needs alone time every once in a while."
DON'T EXERCISE JUST FOR THE PHYSICAL TRANSFORMATION
"[My workouts are also] about clarity for my mind and soul," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "We all have different journeys in life, make sure your journey is for you and you alone. Remember in the end the turtle won the race. Slow and steady. Dedication and tenacity."
REMEMBER: THE NUMBER ON THE SCALE IS NOT IMPORTANT
"I don't care how much I weigh. I don't really care what size I am in clothes. I care about how I look and feel, and am I able to run up that hill, or can I get up the stairs without huffing and puffing," Kardashian told PEOPLE. "I have girlfriends who are skinnier than I am, but I can sprint up a flight of stairs but they’re out of breath. So for me, that's more of a rewarding feeling than seeing anything on the scale."
SURROUND YOURSELF WITH POSITIVE PEOPLE
The reality star has no time for negativity, which is why she prefers to spend time with those who build her up. "I just love surrounding myself with family and friends and things that motivate you," she said. "Surround yourself by people who take you for who you are and whatever personal choices you want to make."
SNACK ON THESE BETTER-FOR-YOU FOODS
Not only do foods like watermelon, avocado, oats and ginger help minimize bloat, but they also make you feel good and help show off all that hard work. "There's nothing more frustrating than having all your fitness and diet efforts sabotaged by BLOAT," Kardashian wrote in a post on her website. "Those baby abs will never see the light of day if they’re hidden behind water retention, honey!"
