Kevin Hart Tries Beer Yoga, Sumo Wrestling and More Crazy Workouts in Hilarious New Series

Fitness has never been funnier!

In Kevin Hart: What the Fit, a new YouTube original series created by the comedian and fitness enthusiast, Hart takes a humorous look at getting in shape as he tries out a series of ridiculous workouts with some of his celebrity friends.

Over the course of 15 episodes, Hart will try sumo wrestling with Conan O’Brien, beer yoga with Chance the Rapper, roller fitness with Tiffany Haddish, goat yoga with Khloé Kardashian — and hilarity will definitely ensue as he takes James Corden to Muscle Beach and checks out a rodeo with Leslie Jones.

“Fitness is about to get a whole lot funnier and I can’t wait for fans to see a side of me and my friends they haven’t seen before,” Hart said in a press release for the series, which will be exclusively airing on Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network on YouTube.

“I’m always looking to switch things up,” he said. “Everybody thinks that fitness is tough and because of that some people won’t even give it a chance … I wanted to show the fun side of fitness.”

The series will begin airing on March 8 with new episodes airing twice a week on Thursdays and Fridays.

Kevin Hart: What the Fit premieres March 8 on the Laugh Out Loud Network on YouTube.