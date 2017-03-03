Kesha Encourages Other Eating Disorder Sufferers to Seek Help in New PSA: ‘Recovery Is Possible’

Kesha has been open about her battle with an eating disorder and her decision to seek treatment, and now she is encouraging anyone else who may be struggling to get the help they need.

“Eating disorders are a life threatening illness that can affect anyone,” the singer, 30, says in a PSA for the National Eating Disorders Association. “It doesn’t matter your age, your sex, your ethnicity. Eating disorders don’t discriminate.”

The PSA opens with a quote from Kesha about her own struggle with an eating disorder and why she wanted to get involved with helping others who are going through similar situations.

“I had an eating disorder that threatened my life, and I was very afraid to confront it,” the quote reads. “I got sicker, and the whole world kept telling me how much better I looked. That’s why I realized I wanted to be part of the solution.”

Kesha concludes the PSA by encouraging people who may need professional help for their disorder to visit nationaleatingdisorder.org/screening.

“If you feel like you need help, or if you know anyone that may need help, please do not hesitate,” she says. “Recovery is possible.”