Kendrick Lamar’s new “Humble” music video has gotten rave reviews — and not just because it’s another fire song.

With his latest visual piece, the rapper prompted a celebration of natural beauty with his body-positive message and embrace of stretch marks. In his salute, Lamar vocalizes his distaste for retouched images and further emphasizes his point when he looks admiringly at a woman sans makeup with her stretch marks on full display (at 1:44).

He raps: “I’m so f–king sick and tired of the Photoshop / Show me something natural like afro on Richard Pryor / Show me something natural like ass with some stretch marks.”

Many fans gave Lamar major kudos, as did celebrities such as Kelly Rowland and Katy Perry.

“As if I needed another reason to LOVE Kendrick Lamar!” Rowland tweeted along with a follow-up post on Instagram of her own swimsuit-clad backside.

Others on social media also voiced their opposition against airbrushing, in addition to commenting on Lamar’s latest single.

Lamar’s “Humble” comes a week after he dropped “The Heart Part 4.” There is no official word on when the Grammy winner’s next album will be released, but in “The Heart,” he strongly hinted that April 7 may be a significant date.