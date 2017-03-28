Kendall Jenner Shares Her Go-To Workout You Can Do at Home – In Just 11 Minutes

If you have 11 minutes to spare, you can work out like Kendall Jenner.

The model, 21, shared her favorite at-home workout on her website and app, which requires no equipment — and not a lot of time — to complete.

“If I’m traveling or don’t feel like leaving my house, these are all the moves I try to get in — in just 11 minutes!” posted the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Try these Jenner-approved moves at home:

Forearm plank, 30 seconds

Don’t forget to keep your hips in a straight line.

High plank, 30 seconds

Keep your fingers spread wide, with your shoulders above wrists.

Side plank, 15 seconds

Rest on your forearm with the other arm in the air. Keep your body as straight as possible.

Side plank with crunch, 5 reps each side

Holding a side plank, bring your top elbow to meet your top knee.

Single arm/leg plank, 15 seconds

Hold a plank and alternate lifting one limb at a time.

Rocking plank, 15 seconds

Hold a plank while shifting your weight forward and backwards. Move slowly and precisely.

RELATED VIDEO: What Is Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Snack Food?

Knee-to-elbow plank, 5 reps on each side

Hold a forearm plank, and alternate bringing each knee up to your elbow.

Standard crunch, 20 reps

Place your hands by your ears — not behind your head. Keep your chin tucked for neck safety.

Bicycle crunch, 30 seconds

Ramp speed up and down for an extra challenge.

Vertical crunch, 20 seconds

Lie on your back with your legs up at 90-degree angle and pulse your arms up towards your legs.

Frog crunch, 15 reps

Balance on your butt with arms by your ears and legs hovering as you crunch.

Twisted crunch, 15 reps

Keep feet off the ground in table top as you twist torso from side to side, tapping the elbow on floor.

Leg lifts, 15 on each leg

Start on all fours, and pulse leg straight up while focusing on the glute.