Kelsea Ballerini Says She Never ‘Completely’ Cuts Out Her Guilty Pleasures: What She Eats in a Day

With a busy tour schedule, Kelsea Ballerini focuses on eating healthy to power through her long days.

The 24-year-old, whose new album Unapologetically drops Nov. 3, tells PEOPLE she focuses on an 80-20 diet: “80 percent healthy and 20 percent giving in to cravings.”

To help get her day started, Ballerini will have a coffee when she wakes up in the morning and then a cold brew in the afternoon if she is working, adding that she’ll also indulge in a glass a wine after her show is over.

“I genuinely love food so I never want to completely cut my guilty pleasures out of my diet,” says the 5’8″ singer. “I believe in the power of moderation.”

Hydration

3-4 liters of water

Breakfast

Omelet with 2-3 eggs, spinach, tomato and avocado

1 cup of coffee

Lunch

Mediterranean salad with kale, cucumbers, chickpeas, sun-dried tomatoes and balsamic dressing

Snack

Hummus and pita chips

Dinner

Roasted chicken with steamed vegetables

Dessert

Handful of mixed berries and a glass of red wine

Total Calories:

1,764

The Verdict:

For someone who isn’t a vegetarian, Ballerini does an “awesome” job of packing her meals full of vegetables, says Chicago-based dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner. “She eats lots of veggies and salads but keeps the creativity and flavor high to prevent boredom.” Plus, her “regular, balanced meals” keep Ballerini from “grazing on unhealthy stuff,” which leaves her with room for a glass of wine. “Cheers!” says Blatner.

NOTE: It is recommended that women eat at least 1,200 calories per day, and men eat at least 1,800 calories per day.