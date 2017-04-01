Kelly Rowland Shows Off Stretch Marks in Support Of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ 

Kendrick Lamar’s new music has some women around the world shouting a loud “YES!”
In “Humble”, his new single and video released Thursday, the Compton native spits about his fatigue at the unrealistic images of women in the world.
“I’m so f**** sick and tired of the Photoshop// Show me somethin’ natural like afro on Richard Pryor// Show me somethin’ natural like a** with some stretch marks,” he raps.
Some women on social media were here for all of it, including Kelly Rowland.
The former Destiny’s Child, who is currently down in Australia, shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit. Her stretchmarks were unapologetically in full display.
She captioned the pic with Kendrick’s lyrics: “B!T@H BE HUMBLE.”
And when a fan tried to come for her, she clapped right back with more lyrics — all done with the right amount of sass and class!
Around the web, women were cheering Lamar for finally taking a stand for a more natural look. But there was also conversation about whether the lyrics were inherently misogynistic.
This article originally appeared in Essence.com