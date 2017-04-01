Kelly Rowland Shows Off Stretch Marks in Support Of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ 

Kendrick Lamar’s new music has some women around the world shouting a loud “YES!”

In “Humble”, his new single and video released Thursday, the Compton native spits about his fatigue at the unrealistic images of women in the world.

“I’m so f**** sick and tired of the Photoshop// Show me somethin’ natural like afro on Richard Pryor// Show me somethin’ natural like a** with some stretch marks,” he raps.

Some women on social media were here for all of it, including Kelly Rowland.

The former Destiny’s Child, who is currently down in Australia, shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit. Her stretchmarks were unapologetically in full display.

"B!T@H BE HUMBLE" -@KendrickLamar A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Mar 31, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

She captioned the pic with Kendrick’s lyrics: “B!T@H BE HUMBLE.”

And when a fan tried to come for her, she clapped right back with more lyrics — all done with the right amount of sass and class!

When #KendrickLamar 's new music doubles as a caption and a clapback 👌🏾#KellyRowland #ClapbackSeason A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

So… I'm thinking about @kendricklamar's new video for #Humble & the casting call where they said. "Naw, sis. Not enough stretchmarks." pic.twitter.com/kXPKxWfQ40 — April (@ReignOfApril) March 30, 2017

Every girl with stretch marks on their booty will now be a Kendrick Lamar fan forever — anr. (@zza__) March 31, 2017

I honestly don't care for Kendrick.I like my misogyny blatant and blasting over a trap beat. Not covered in a dashiki and incense. — Jasmine Sanders (@JasMoneyRecords) March 4, 2016

Around the web, women were cheering Lamar for finally taking a stand for a more natural look. But there was also conversation about whether the lyrics were inherently misogynistic.

This article originally appeared in Essence.com