Why RHOC Star Kelly Dodd Decided to Have Her 32G Breasts Reduced Three Years After Augmentation

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is taking it all off.

On Monday’s all-new episode of the hit Bravo series, the 42-year-old reality star reveals she’ll be going under the knife to have her 32G breasts reduced.

“I’m having a boob reduction,” Dodd explains to viewers in a clip from the episode released earlier in the day, shot after she visited with her surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole. “My breasts were way too big for my body. It’s hard to wear clothes, my back hurts, I can’t run, and now I’m just like, ‘I’m done.’ ”

“I can’t take it,” she confesses while chatting with costars Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge.

The decision to reduce came to Dodd three years after she decided to first get implants.

“When I met [husband] Michael I was a 32DD,” says Dodd, has a 10-year-old daughter, Jolie. “And then I breastfed and my boobs deflated. And then I got a boob job and I went to a 32G.”

Her surgery may not sit well with her husband, though. “Michael loves big boobs,” she continues. “All the girls he was with before had big boobs so he is used to the boob job scene. He’s like, ‘No I like you just the way you are!’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Says Shannon Beador’s Weight Gain Is Not Vicki Gunvalson’s Fault

To say “goodbye to the G’s,” Dodd decided to throw a “Boobs-Voyage Party.” But first, she and Michael took the balcony of her $6.25 million Corona del Mar home to create a paper mache cast of her breasts.

“I’m getting a boob-cast made so that I can go back and reference how big they were and how small they’re going to be,” she explained.

After taking the cast off, Dodd appears to feel content with her decision for surgery. “Those are some big-ass boobies,” she says, looking at the cast. “They’re too big!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.