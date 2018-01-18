Katy Perry Gets Filler Injected Under Her Eyes to Banish Dark Circles — But Is That Safe?

Katy Perry recently opened up about rumors circulating regarding her getting plastic surgery, and while she denies having any surgical work done, she happily admitted to getting under eye filler injections to treat her dark circles.

“I’ve done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing—which I’d recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles,” she told Refinery29.

Dark under eye circles are among the top beauty concerns many women have — and one of the hardest to treat. No matter how many hours of sleep you may have gotten, those pesky dark hollows can make it appear like you haven’t gotten a wink in weeks. But are under eye fillers a viable option for everyone? We got the scoop from a dermatologist and plastic surgeon.

“Filler under the eyes can do wonders for patients who have a hollow,” says Dara Liotta, MD, a plastic surgeon based in New York City. She explains that it can help to smooth out the under eye, and plump up the skin where it’s concave. That hollowness is the real problem because it creates shadow that can’t be covered with concealer. However, she adds, for people who suffer from genetic dark circles but lack that depth, it’s easier to hide with cosmetics than to get under eye fillers.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Mona Gohara, MD, associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine, agrees, adding that “by subtly lifting the skin and plumping it, it reduces the darker discoloration.”

So, yes, in theory fillers are a great option for those who have struggled with dark circles because of a trough under their eyes, but they’re not a cure-all. Before you run out and heed Perry’s advice, it’s important to note that not everyone is a candidate for this treatment.

“Under eye filler won’t help patients with darkened, pigmented areas under the eyes, or eye puffiness alone,” cautions Dr. Liotta. “in fact, it can make puffiness look worse.” She recommends getting a consultation with a board-certified physician before making any decisions.

It’s also important to keep in mind that this area is one of the most dangerous to get injected.

“You need to go to someone who understands the anatomy of the face,” warns Dr. Gohara, such as a board-certified dermatologist or plastic surgeon. “The result of a shoddy injector who accidentally hits a vessel can lead to blindness, so proceed with caution.”

Not ready to make the leap like Perry did? Dr. Gohara recommends SkinMedica TNS Illuminating Eye Cream ($92; dermstore.com) “because it contains antioxidants and growth factors that can help to prevent further discoloration.”