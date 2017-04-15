Chained to the Gym! Katy Perry Puts in Powerful Workout at Coachella

Katy Perry may be spending the weekend soaking up the music and the desert sun at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, but she’s not taking a break from her fitness.
The “Last Friday Night” singer spent part of her Friday at the gym — showing off her workout in an Instagram video set to the song “Big For Your Boots” by Stormzy.
Jumping from side to side, Perry, 32, look flawless in a black Adidas sports bra and matching shorts — her new edgy pixie blonde hair adding extra toughness to her already fierce moves.
She later posted a picture of herself standing poolside in a pink sports bra, the words “Goddess” written across her top as she stared off into the sunset.
“Thanks Goddess,” Perry captioned the shot.
Ever since 1999, celebrities have been venturing out to Coachella for a weekend of good music, even better parties and top-notch fashion.
This years festivities include performances by Radiohead, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Bon Iver, Future, DJ Khaled and more.
While Perry is not performing, she will be hosting an Easter Day “Recovery” Brunch on Sunday. Featuring an exclusive pop-up of the debut Katy Perry Footwear collection, guests can re-fuel with vitamin elixirs, oxygen bars and reflexology massages, then keep the festivities going with a Cover Girl Easter egg hunt and deejay sets by Mia Moretti, Balthazar Getty and Bobby French.
After her workout, Perry showed up at the FUNBOY x Smashbox pool party, joining guests who posed for pictures on/alongside the seahorse and festival flamingo pool floats.