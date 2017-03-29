Family of Playboy Model Who Died After Chiropractor Visit Says Her Daughter, 8, Always Talks About Late Mom

More than one year after the death of Playboy model Katie May, the woman’s family says her young daughter can’t stop talking about the moments she shared with her mother.

The 34-year-old model passed away in February 2016 days after suffering a stroke. Her family says May’s 8-year-old daughter, Mia, thinks of her late mom all the time.

“She talks a lot about her mother. She always brings up quotes her mother would say,” May’s father, Walter May, tells PEOPLE of the little girl. “Katie was really into quotes all the time, so she would say quotes to Mia — when they applied. And Mia repeats what her mother said.”

He adds: “[Mia] remembers what colors were her mother’s favorites, where they went, friends that Katie had.”

The model’s death made headlines, with Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter telling PEOPLE that May died as a result of an injury sustained during a “neck manipulation by a chiropractor.”



Mia’s father is now seeking a seven-figure settlement from the chiropractor May visited just before her death, PEOPLE learned in October.

After May’s death, Mia began living with her father in the Czech Republic, so she mostly communicates with May’s family through online conversations and social media.

“[Mia’s] in touch with my two daughters, her two aunts,” says May’s mother Janet. “They are in touch with her really on a weekly basis. She’s doing fine and she’s a really strong little girl.”

Walter says the family hopes to see Mia soon. Janet tells PEOPLE that she regrets not visiting her daughter and granddaughter more frequently.

“Our daughter moved to California many years ago and we did not see her that often,” says, the Pittsburgh-based May. “I would’ve been there three times, four times a year if I had known I was going to lose my daughter. But I had no clue. I mean, who would?”