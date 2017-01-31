Katherine Webb Eats Cookies (and Wears a Pageant Crown) While Watching Miss Universe

Once a beauty queen, always a beauty queen!

Former Miss Alabama Katherine Webb put her pageant crown back on while watching this year’s Miss Universe pageant on Sunday, and enjoyed a bag of cookies while taking in the competition.

“How I watch #MissUniverse these days,” Webb, 27, captioned her Instagram photo, along with a cookie emoji. “Lets go USA!”

Last week, Webb came under fire for posting a photo of her 8-month-old son Tripp’s butt and captioning it, “The only time butt dimples are cute.”

“It’s natural to have butt dimples, not everyone’s perfect,” one commenter wrote. “Stop encouraging body shaming.”

"The only time butt dimples are cute"

But others came to her defense, stating that those who were offended were being oversensitive.

“The internet is filled with the perpetually offended,” wrote another commenter. “Not everything should be posted, but there’s nothing wrong with this. If this photo offends you, you are the problem.”

Webb has posted about her own cellulite in the past, saying she feels confident in a bikini in her new post-baby body.

“Say what you want, but I feel great about myself even with the extra cellulite on my butt and stretch marks,” she posted along with a bikini-clad mirror selfie last June, “so shoot me if I felt banging for once in this bikini.”