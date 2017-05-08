Katherine Webb-McCarron Celebrates Sunday Funday with Bikini Snaps

Katherine Webb-McCarron is enjoying fun, sun and looking great in a bikini after having her son Tripp eleven months ago.

“Sunday funday,” Webb-McCarron, 28, posted on Instagram.

She also posted a video of their quality pool time.

Webb-McCarron has been open about her post-pregnancy body struggles, and shared her excitement when she started to notice her abs again. “Oh hello abs nice to see you again. It’s been a while,” Webb-McCarron joked. “Getting back into shape.”

The wife of NFL quarterback A.J. McCarron said she gained 44 lbs. during her pregnancy, and lost 20 lbs. the first nine days postpartum.

Webb-McCarron said breastfeeding helped her drop the other 24 lbs., and she even did workouts with Tripp.

“Tripp loves helping me get back into shape,” Webb captioned a video of her arm lifts and crunches with Tripp. “Can’t believe how fast he is growing, but the bigger he gets the harder the work outs are!”