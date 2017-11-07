Katharine McPhee Is Taking Care of Her Body After Struggling with Eating Disorders

Katharine McPhee is focused on treating her body better after dealing with disordered eating and bulimia.

The actress and singer has a better understanding now of what her body needs, like time in the gym.

“I’m taking the most care of myself when I have a really strong workout,” McPhee, 33, tells Health magazine for their December cover. “And then, when I go to therapy. It’s not as consistent as I’d like it to be, but when I make the text appointment, I feel like I’m taking care of myself, and that makes me feel like a responsible human being.”

She also knows her limits when it comes to healthy eating.

“I can’t do [juicing] — it’s too restricting for me,” McPhee says. “Personally, juicing is not interesting enough for me; I like to, like, eat my food. I love salads, I love clean food; it makes me feel good. But the idea that you can never eat a burger and French fries [without gaining] weight five days later? I just don’t believe that’s true.”

RELATED VIDEO: David Foster’s Daughter Calls Katharine McPhee ‘Amazing’ After Pair Spotted Walking Arm-in-Arm

Now she’ll happily enjoy her favorite foods, regardless of how “bad” for you they may be.

“If there’s somewhere special I wanna go — like for Mastro’s butter cake or a pizza with some delicious red wine — I break every rule,” McPhee says. “I’m gonna have the appetizer, the entrée, some of your entrée, and dessert, just because I love food.”

Her newly balanced lifestyle is better for McPhee’s body confidence.

“I know when I feel best, so I have to fight the times when I don’t feel my best. I used to drive my poor ex-husband [Nick Cokas] crazy, because I was so thin and saying, ‘Oh I’m fat.’ I’ve moved away from that, thankfully, and I’ve grown up,” she says.

And she has a new-found love for her body — especially her stomach.

“I’m really loving my abs right now,” McPhee says. “I like a move on the bench where you bend. And the scissors are, like, crazy. It’s the knees coming and and then out that works a different part of your lower abs. But it’s really the number of reps that you’re doing.”