See Kate Upton Crush Her ‘Leg Day’ Workout While Watching Her Fiancé’s Baseball Game

Kate Upton is a master multitasker.

The model, 25, managed to fit in a “leg day” workout while still being a supportive wife-to-be to her fiancé, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, as he played the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Upton shared a video of her workout — in a living room — as Verlander pitched to a 12-2 win.

“When you and @kateupton wanna watch @justinverlander pitch but it’s leg day,” Upton’s trainer, Ben Bruno, posted on Instagram, which she regrammed.

Upton uses a KBOX machine in the video to replicate the deadlift movement without a barbell. Celebrity trainer Patrick Frost, who does not train Upton but has worked with Karlie Kloss, Katie Holmes, Jake Gyllenhaal and others, says the KBOX is a simple way to get maximum resistance through the movement.

“This machine’s main focus is eccentric overload, which has been shown to increase speed, strength and mass quicker [than a barbell would], while also being injury preventive,” Frost tells PEOPLE.

He adds that the resistance band Upton has around her lower thighs is likely to boost her glutes as she performs the lift, and to make sure that she’s using her muscles properly.

For anyone hoping to replicate the deadlift movement themselves, Frost suggests using a barbell or dumbbells, and following the tempo of the machine. Because the KBOX has a resistance to bring the weight back down, he advises counting out 1 to 2 while going up, and then a slower 3 to 6 count on the way down.

To ensure correct form, Frost says to focus on a “soft bend in the knees, and to drive your hips back with a neutral spine.”

“Before you lift, think about pushing the ground away from you as opposed to lifting towards the sky,” he adds. “You want to embed your feet into the ground and have a ready and contracted base before you lift, so your ‘bar path’ stays inline.”