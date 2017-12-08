Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Toned Abs at Her Favorite Pilates Class: 'Always My No. 1!'

Always my Number 1! #pilateslove 💕@nicolestuartla #WhoisMona #TheStones #FableticsFriday #FableticsCoFounder #GratzCadillac @fabletics A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 8, 2017 at 11:11am PST

Kate Hudson is a big fan of Pilates — and she has the abs to prove it!

The actress shared a video from her workout class with trainer Nicole Stuart, where she rolled, curled and lifted on the reformer, while decked out in a sports bra and leggings from her Fabletics line.

“Always my Number 1! #pilateslove,” Hudson, 38, captioned the video.

The star, who buzzed her hair off in July for her role the upcoming movie Sister, directed and written by Sia, started doing Pilates as a teen.

“I was 19 when I discovered Pilates, and I’m still doing it,” she previously told Shape. “It’s the workout my body really responds to. It’s all about alignment, elongating your spine, and strengthening your core. It makes me feel my strongest. Pilates is always challenging. The advanced moves are amazing, but so hard.”

Though Pilates is her favorite, Hudson is game to try any workout class, and craves that post-gym mental clarity.

“Exercise really comes down to moving in a way that makes you feel good,” she previously told PEOPLE. “It’s about health and mindfulness, because you can have the greatest body and you can be really unhappy if that’s all you’re working toward.”