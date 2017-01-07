Kate Hudson Caps Off Her Friday Night with a Pole Dancing Workout Routine

Kate Hudson took to Instagram to share a video from her Friday evening workout.

As part of her workout gear brand Fabletics’ “10 Days of Getting Back on Track,” Hudson’s Day 6 workout included twirling and hanging from a pole. Donning her brand’s black sports bra and spandex short shorts, Hudson worked out to the tune of Ed Sheeran‘s new song, “Shape of You.”

“Day 6 Night workout @sheilakelleysfactor #ShapeOfYou @Fabletics #TGIF #10DaysOfGettingBackOnTrack #Refocusing,” Hudson, 37, captioned her post.

And Hudson is starting off 2017 by getting fit with famous friends! Pal Nicole Richie shared a video on Instagram Thursday from a rainy day hike she took Hudson. Richie jokingly shouts, “Day 5!” in reference to it being her fifth day of staying fit in the New Year — but in the caption she admitted it was actually her first time hitting the hiking trail in 2017.

“When you’re on Day 1 but you wanna fit in. #resolutions #Jan5,” the fashion designer, 35, captioned the video.

Hudson, however, has been keeping up with her plan, as she hit the trail with her puppy pal Cody for the third day of her Fabletics challenge.

“Day 3 Cody and I got some air in our lungs #HikingBuddy #Fabletics10DaysOfGettingBackOnTrack,” she wrote.

In addition to chronicling her healthy start to the year, Hudson has spent most of the past year encouraging positive body image and knowledge about living a healthful life. In February 2016, she talked to PEOPLE about working toward the “ideal” body.

“People make excuses, ‘Oh, it’s genetics or this or that.’ I’m not talking about aesthetics, I’m actually talking about health,” Hudson said. “You can have aesthetic goals, that’s one piece of the puzzle. You can see images of men or women and say, ‘Oh, that’s my goal, that’s what I’d like to look like some day’. But that’s not going to get you there in a way that embodies and encompasses what it is to really feel strong mentally and physically.”