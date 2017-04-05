Kate Hudson Says Oprah Is Her Body Image Icon: ‘She Is Forever, That Woman’

Kate Hudson is a body image icon in her own right — but when the actress needs inspiration, she turns to the queen — Oprah.

Hudson, 37, says that the media guru is the ultimate role model.

“I’m going to give the really obvious answer to that, which to me is Oprah,” she tells Vogue. “I just think she is forever, that woman.”

The founder of athletics brand Fabletics, which now includes sizes XXS-3X, says that women have to work to accept their constantly changing bodies, something Oprah would likely agree with.

“You want to do the healthy thing, but you know what? Women fluctuate,” Hudson says. “We give birth to children and carry them and breastfeed them, some of us. We are busy and we’re trying to work. Women’s bodies are very different than male bodies; the way that we store fat is different, and the way that we lose fat is different. We’re always trying to keep up — and then some of us give up, which is what we don’t want to do.”

Instead, Hudson says, the key is to focus on what works best for your body, not anyone else’s.

“My whole thing is bodies are so different,” she says. “We all set these standards of what we think is the perfect body, but we should be changing the dialogue to what makes you feel good. Everybody’s got to figure out what is meaningful to them.”

For Hudson, she feels her best when she’s exercising — Pilates will forever be her favorite workout — and eating well. She’s tried Paleo and vegan diets, with very different results.

“My skin, like my body, it fluctuates,” she says. “When I went vegan last summer, my skin was the best it’s ever been — skin tone, pores, everything. Then I did Paleo, and what was interesting about Paleo was my skin wasn’t as good, but your weight drops.”

“Food’s so good when it’s naughty, but the truth is, you’ve got to eat healthy! Sugar’s the worst — I wish it wasn’t, but it’s so brutal. Basically I don’t eat gluten, I don’t eat that much sugar, and I really don’t eat dairy. But then if I happen to be at a restaurant and they send out a dessert, I’m going to eat the dessert. And if Mario Batali whips up a pasta, I’m not going to say no!”

Her best advise for staying healthy without living a boring life boils down to two simple phrases — “oh well” and “so what.”

“It doesn’t mean that you don’t keep moving forward. [It means] shake it off,” Hudson explains. “The small stuff is the stuff that is killing us. It’s like, ‘Okay, oops, I didn’t reach my goal this week. Oh well. I’m going to keep going.’ “