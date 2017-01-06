Kate Hudson and Nicole Richie Head Out on a Hike as Part of Their New Year’s Resolutions

If you haven’t been keeping up with your New Year’s resolution to work out more, don’t worry — you’re in good company.

Nicole Richie shared a video on Instagram Thursday from a rainy day hike she took with pal Kate Hudson. Richie jokingly shouts, “Day 5!” in reference to it being her fifth day of staying fit in the New Year — but in the caption she admits it’s actually her first time hitting the hiking trail in 2017.

“When you’re on Day 1 but you wanna fit in. #resolutions #Jan5,” the fashion designer, 35, captioned the video.

When you're on Day 1 but you wanna fit in. #resolutions 🌧🏋 🌧🏋#Jan5 @sweetbabyjamie @katehudson A video posted by @nicolerichie on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:58pm PST

Hudson also shared a photo on Instagram from her hike with Richie and their friend, stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

“Day 5. We had no fun at all,” the actress, 37, captioned her photo, adding, “When life gives you a rainy day play in the puddles.”

Day 5 We had no fun at all 🌧💃🌧 #Fabletics10DaysOfGettingBackOnTrack #Fabletics "WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU A RAINY DAY PLAY IN THE PUDDLES" 😊 A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Hudson has been trying to motivate herself via Instagram since New Year’s Day.

“Gonna get on my favorite bike @pelotoncycle and try to make this happen #StillLazy #GonnaGetUpAndMakeItHappenTho,” she wrote on Monday.

Day 2: Does posting a pic in my @fabletics count as getting back on track…? Gonna get on my favorite bike @pelotoncycle and try to make this happen 👊 #StillLazy #GonnaGetUpAndMakeItHappenTho A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:40am PST

Hudson previously said that for her, staying fit is more about having fun than looking a certain way.

“I think we’ve put so much focus on the results that everybody is forgetting to enjoy the process,” she told PEOPLE in February. “And really the only way you can get there in a way that is meaningful is if you enjoy it. And everybody has a different way of finding out what that is.”