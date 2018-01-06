Karlie Kloss isn’t taking a fitness break now that New York City is under inches of snow.

The supermodel has been dutifully taking care of business by working on her weather-appropriate ice skater fitness moves while outside in the streets of the city — even as it snows all around her.

In an Instagram shared by the Dogpound gym in New York City, Kloss showed off her ice skaters in the middle of the street wearing a black crop top and black leggings, along with a black cap, yelling, “This is how we train at the Dogpound!” as a car waits to drive down the street behind her.

“Welcome to the SNOWSHOW💪🏻❄️ @karliekloss,” their caption reads.

In another Instagram post shared on her page, the 25-year-old model obviously decided to add a layer as she did some more of her gliding moves in the middle of the empty street.

“Skating into 2018 like…” she wrote in the caption of the video.

The model returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway in November and told PEOPLE the secret to getting into shape for the event was running the New York City marathon earlier that month.

“I just ran the marathon and that was one of the greatest physical and mental challenges that I ever willingly signed up for, and I’m kind of addicted to it now,” she said. “I want to do it next year and maybe run another one in between. I’ve always dreamed of doing it and it was tough, but it was a great way to train for this runway.”

Kloss also maintained that a healthy diet, even after the show, has been key to her lifestyle.

“I think all of us treat ourselves like athletes and we’re constantly traveling and on the road and all of us to train and have energy to do our job and to workout and feel strong you have to eat properly and really fuel your body and your mind,” she said, before adding, “I’m looking forward to a delicious meal after the show — I heard rumors there is going to be pizza at the afterparty, so I look forward to that!”