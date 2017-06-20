Karlie Kloss Says She’s Been Called ‘Too Fat’ and ‘Too Skinny’ by Casting Agents on the Same Day

Karlie Kloss is one of the world’s top supermodels, but even she has dealt with criticism about her body.

“I was called both too fat and too thin by a casting agent on the same day,” Kloss, 24, said at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, reports the New York Post.

But Kloss says she doesn’t worry about her weight, and instead focuses on her health and strength: “I don’t want to please anyone but myself,” she said.

The former dancer relies on exercise to clear her mind before runway shows.

RELATED VIDEO: Victoria’s Secret Model Lily Aldridge: I Don’t Care If People Don’t Like My Look

“Just before – all of the nerves or feeling a bit anxious or feeling tired, the best way to combat that in my opinion is by breaking a good sweat,” Kloss previously said. “It’s the best therapy.”

Kloss also stated at Cannes Lions that she wished female designers would make clothes for a wider range of women’s shapes and sizes.

FROM PEN: Christie Brinkley’s Girls Alexa and Sailor Reveal How They’ve Conquered Bullies and Body Shamers (and still love carbs!)

Kloss, who chatted with Hearst chief content officer Joanna Coles at the festival, talked about her love of coding.

“It definitely isn’t the sexiest thing maybe, computer science, being something I’m so passionate about, but it’s genuine,” said Kloss, who founded Koding with Klossy, an intensive coding boot camp and scholarship program for young women interested in science and math.