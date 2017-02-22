All the Ways the Kardashians Have Stayed Fit Through the Years

THE ATKINS DIET

Kim has been very vocal about how the Atkins Diet helped her lose weight after giving birth to North in 2013 and Saint in 2015. When she signed up for round two of Atkins, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared her apprehension with fans: "This is going to be soooo f—ing hard but I can do it and I can't wait to share it all with you! #BeastMode #WhosWithMe ?!?!?!" The business mogul would go on to lose 70 lbs. on her fitness journey.