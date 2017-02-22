Harrison Ford Back in a Helicopter — as Expert Says Actor Came Within 100 Feet of Packed Jetliner During ‘Near-Miss’ Landing
Bodies
All the Ways the Kardashians Have Stayed Fit Through the Years
The family has always been open about sharing their fitness journeys
Posted on
More
Harrison Ford Back in a Helicopter — as Expert Says Actor Came Within 100 Feet of Packed Jetliner During ‘Near-Miss’ Landing
1 of 8
PLASTIC SWEATSUITS
Kim has a plan for getting rid of excess weight: The reality star wore a plastic sweatsuit during her workout with trainer Donamatrix. "Don just called me Missy Elliott. Look it, I'm wearing a full sweatsuit 'cause I gotta lose this extra, like, 7 lbs.," she said on her Snapchat.
2 of 8
FAMILY INSPIRATION
After sister Khloé turned her life around with a workout and diet reboot, Kim felt inspired. "[Khloé] does these workouts with these sauna suits underneath," Kim, who lost 70 lbs. after giving birth to Saint, said of her sibling. "And she's just ... I've never seen someone so focused ... I saw her naked two days ago changing. And I was, 'Oh, my God. You are my body icon.' She's never been more on fire."
3 of 8
LONG HOURS AT THE GYM
The author of Strong Looks Better Naked, who frequently documents her sweat sessions and spin classes on Snapchat, revealed she lost around 40 lbs. in 2016 since adopting a new attitude to the gym and her diet. "I definitely think the physical and the mental go hand in hand," Khloé told PEOPLE. "I feel so good in the gym that it [affects] the rest of my day. It's a healthy addiction. It's like buying your sanity!"
4 of 8
LOTS OF PROTEIN
While losing the baby weight form Saint – Kim gained over 60 lbs. during her pregnancy – Mrs. West embarked on a protein-heavy diet and enlisted the help of a personal trainer — both of which set her on track to lose 2 lbs. a week.
5 of 8
REVAMPED DIET
In 2016, Rob completely revamped his diet and began exercising more often, which led to a slimmer physique. Then-fiancée Blac Chyna took to Snapchat to document their super healthy dinner date, which featured seared meat and steamed vegetables.
6 of 8
NO SKIPPING WORKOUTS
Kourtney did not let her exercise routine get interrupted by a luxurious vacation. During her Bahamas trip earlier this year, the reality star documented her beachside, bikini-clad workouts. "Can't stop won't stop," the eldest Kardashian sister wrote on another Snapchat video in which she and friends told the camera they're "working out on vacation."
7 of 8
WAIST TRAINERS
While they don't promise to help users lose weight, a slew of celebs use waist trainers to help accentuate their hour glass figures – and the Kardashian-Jenner crew are superfans.
8 of 8
THE ATKINS DIET
Kim has been very vocal about how the Atkins Diet helped her lose weight after giving birth to North in 2013 and Saint in 2015. When she signed up for round two of Atkins, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared her apprehension with fans: "This is going to be soooo f—ing hard but I can do it and I can't wait to share it all with you! #BeastMode #WhosWithMe ?!?!?!" The business mogul would go on to lose 70 lbs. on her fitness journey.
See Also
More
Harrison Ford Back in a Helicopter — as Expert Says Actor Came Within 100 Feet of Packed Jetliner During ‘Near-Miss’ Landing
More
Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage Is Associated with Significant Reduction in Teen Suicide Rates
Columnist Fired from Local Paper for Fat-Shaming a Plane Passenger
Aly Raisman Talks to Chrissy Teigen About Body Doubts and Posing in SI Swim: 'I Used to Be So Insecure'
Sweating Out the Toxins! Kim Kardashian West Dons a Plastic Suit to Lose the ‘Extra 7 Lbs.’
From a Size 2 to Sports Illustrated Swim's Curviest Model Ever: Hunter McGrady Is 'Much Happier' at a Size 16