All the Ways the Kardashians Have Stayed Fit Through the Years

The family has always been open about sharing their fitness journeys

By @mariayagoda

PLASTIC SWEATSUITS

Kim has a plan for getting rid of excess weight: The reality star wore a plastic sweatsuit during her workout with trainer Donamatrix. "Don just called me Missy Elliott. Look it, I'm wearing a full sweatsuit 'cause I gotta lose this extra, like, 7 lbs.," she said on her Snapchat.

FAMILY INSPIRATION

After sister Khloé turned her life around with a workout and diet reboot, Kim felt inspired. "[Khloé] does these workouts with these sauna suits underneath," Kim, who lost 70 lbs. after giving birth to Saint, said of her sibling. "And she's just ... I've never seen someone so focused ... I saw her naked two days ago changing. And I was, 'Oh, my God. You are my body icon.' She's never been more on fire."

LONG HOURS AT THE GYM

The author of Strong Looks Better Naked, who frequently documents her sweat sessions and spin classes on Snapchat, revealed she lost around 40 lbs. in 2016 since adopting a new attitude to the gym and her diet. "I definitely think the physical and the mental go hand in hand," Khloé told PEOPLE. "I feel so good in the gym that it [affects] the rest of my day. It's a healthy addiction. It's like buying your sanity!"

LOTS OF PROTEIN

While losing the baby weight form Saint – Kim gained over 60 lbs. during her pregnancy – Mrs. West embarked on a protein-heavy diet and enlisted the help of a personal trainer — both of which set her on track to lose 2 lbs. a week.

REVAMPED DIET

In 2016, Rob completely revamped his diet and began exercising more often, which led to a slimmer physique. Then-fiancée Blac Chyna took to Snapchat to document their super healthy dinner date, which featured seared meat and steamed vegetables.

NO SKIPPING WORKOUTS

Kourtney did not let her exercise routine get interrupted by a luxurious vacation. During her Bahamas trip earlier this year, the reality star documented her beachside, bikini-clad workouts. "Can't stop won't stop," the eldest Kardashian sister wrote on another Snapchat video in which she and friends told the camera they're "working out on vacation."

WAIST TRAINERS

While they don't promise to help users lose weight, a slew of celebs use waist trainers to help accentuate their hour glass figures – and the Kardashian-Jenner crew are superfans.

THE ATKINS DIET

Kim has been very vocal about how the Atkins Diet helped her lose weight after giving birth to North in 2013 and Saint in 2015. When she signed up for round two of Atkins, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared her apprehension with fans: "This is going to be soooo f—ing hard but I can do it and I can't wait to share it all with you! #BeastMode #WhosWithMe ?!?!?!" The business mogul would go on to lose 70 lbs. on her fitness journey.

