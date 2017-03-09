Kaley Cuoco Tried Cupping Therapy: ‘Hurts So Good’

Add Kaley Cuoco to the list of stars who have tried cupping.

The 31-year-old Big Bang Theory actress shared a photo on Wednesday of the aftermath of the ancient Chinese therapy procedure: her back covered in deep red circles made fashionable by 23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“Hurts so good,” Cuoco captioned the post, quoting the 1982 John Mellencamp track.

She hashtagged it, “#nofilter,” “#cupping,” and “#horsegirltanlines.”

While cupping has been seen in the past on celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham, Busy Philipps, and Jennifer Aniston, it made national headlines recently during Phelps record-breaking Rio run. (American gymnast Alex Naddour was also spotted in Rio with cupping marks).

The process, also known as myofascial decompression, is thought to increase blood circulation and release muscle tension. It involves heating small glass cups and placing them on the skin, where they remain for a few minutes before being pulled from the body to loosen and relax muscles.

FROM COINAGE: These Athletes Are Only Getting Richer After Leaving the Field

“It can be used on anyone, really, from Olympic athletes to a 59-year-old desk worker with back pain and stiffness,” Michael Mancuso, a physical therapist in New York City who specializes in the technique, previously told PEOPLE.

Cupping has a variety of uses. “It can be used as a massage technique, it can stretch the tissue out, it can bring local inflammation to an area for healing, or even break up scar tissue after surgery,” Mancuso explained, adding that it can “warm up the muscles before an event, or release tension afterwards.”