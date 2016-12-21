Justin Bieber Gets His Fitness Fix with a Shirtless Run in L.A.

Just a day after Justin Bieber stepped out bundled up in a giant fur coat in 60-degree weather, the singer, 22, wore decidedly less clothing to go on a jog in Los Angeles.

Bieber hit the trail for a shirtless pre-Christmas workout, wearing just white shorts over camo leggings and white running shoes. The Biebz had his tattoos (and muscles) on full display as he went for his run through nature.

Bieber supplements his jogs with five days of lifting a week to work out his back, triceps, chest, biceps, legs and shoulders, according to Men’s Health. The mag reports that he also does ab workouts every other day.

The star recently revealed that he is single — and plans on staying that way for now.

“I am not dating anybody,” he shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Single. I’m not really looking either.”