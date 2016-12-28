Justin Bieber Looks Buff While Taking a Shirtless Beachside Stroll in Barbados

Life’s a beach for the Biebz!

Justin Bieber took a stroll along the beach in Barbados on Wednesday while on vacation with his father and 7-year-old brother Jaxon. The “Sorry” singer, 22, showed off his toned arms, chest and abs in a pale pink swimsuit during his holiday vacation. He also had all of his chest tattoos on display, which include a Roman numeral symbol, a crown, a cross and the words ‘Son of God,’ ‘Purpose’ and ‘Forgive.’

Bieber appeared to also have “cupping” marks on his chest. (The ancient Chinese massage therapy technique is thought to increase blood circulation, and can help ease pain and stiffness.)

Last week, Bieber was spotted going for a run on a nature trail in Los Angeles, perhaps to shape up for his beachside getaway.

WATCH: Justin Bieber Shows off His Inner Rocky

Fitness is a priority for the star, who does five days of lifting a week to work out his back, triceps, chest, biceps, legs and shoulders, according to Men’s Health. The mag reports that he also does ab workouts every other day.