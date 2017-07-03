Julianne Hough Grins and Bares — Her Abs! — After a Workout

Forget taking a break for the holiday weekend — Julianne Hough is still going strong on her workouts.

The Dancing with the Stars judge showed off her rock-solid abs after a workout in a bright red sports bra and black leggings. Hough walked out holding a water bottle from CorePower Yoga, one of her favorite workout classes.

The dancer just wrapped up her nationwide Move Live tour with her brother, Derek Hough, and is getting back into her usual workout routine. She previously told PEOPLE that she goes to CorePower Yoga twice a week, Body by Simone two to three times a week, and goes hiking with her dogs and her fiancé, Brooks Laich, as much as possible.

“I like to keep myself pretty occupied, and I feel like if I’m doing the same thing over and over again I get pretty bored,” Hough told PEOPLE. “So I try to mix it up.”

She’s also learning to embrace her natural shape more after years of restricting her diet to stay slim.

“When I look at pictures of myself when I was 19, my body was bangin’, but I was killing myself,” Hough previously told Shape. “I was working out two and a half hours a day and eating the bare minimum to survive. I was so miserable. I wasn’t healthy. To be honest, I looked like a kid. Now I’m embracing the fact that I’m a woman with curves.”