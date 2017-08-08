Julianne Hough Is Back in the Gym After Taking a Month Off and ‘Indulging Guiltlessly’ on Her Honeymoon

That first post-honeymoon workout is a struggle — even for Julianne Hough!

The Dancing with the Stars judge hit the gym after returning from her long honeymoon in the Seychelles and Kenya with her new husband, hockey player Brooks Laich.

“Back at it and it feels soooo good! But also really hard after taking a month off!” Hough, 29, posted on Instagram.

Luckily, the longtime dancer has a built-in base from the thousands of hours she’s spent in gym classes like Corepower Yoga and on the dance floor.

“I’m so grateful that I made this part of my everyday lifestyle,” Hough writes. “Staying active and working out is now a must for me. It’s hard to get started (especially after indulging guiltlessly on your honeymoon) and to keep going sometimes, but I always find if I can give it 3 weeks of hard work and discipline, something in my body and mind switches and it becomes so much fun! I actually crave it.”

And Hough did fit in a quick, fun workout during her honeymoon — Laich shared photos on July 21 of the squats, push-ups and yoga moves they did together on the beach.

“Fitness should never be a chore, if it is you are doing it wrong,” Laich captioned the photo set. “Working out should be fun and something that invigorates and inspires you to become your best self! It should be something you look forward to as a part of your day……even on your honeymoon!”

Fitness should never be a chore, if it is you are doing it wrong. Working out should be fun and something that invigorates and inspires you to become your best self! It should be something you look forward to as a part of your day……even on your honeymoon! 🏋🏝 #barbellJules A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 21, 2017 at 4:43am PDT

Hough ended her post with some advice for others having trouble getting to the gym.

RELATED VIDEO: Confetti, Sweets and Dogs: How Julianne Hough Had a Picture Perfect Wedding to Brooks Laich

“There’s that one quote I always think about and I’ll paraphrase here but, ‘There is a battle of two wolves inside us, the one that wins, is the one you feed. All we need is within us, NOW!’ Stay strong, fight the fight, and then enjoy!!!”