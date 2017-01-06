Julianne Hough’s Food Diary: What I Eat in a Day

After hours on the dance floor or sweating away in her favorite CorePower Yoga classes, Julianne Hough needs to refuel with a nutritious, protein-packed meal.

The 28-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge shared her diet and exercise philosophy with PEOPLE, noting that it’s important to listen to your body.

“I try to cut myself some slack if I’m being consistent with my nutrition and activity,” Hough says. “If I am craving a piece of chocolate I go for something dark to satisfy the craving.”

When it comes to exercise, she says “just try to move your body everyday” and don’t be too hard on yourself if you miss a workout.

Hough, who recently released a athleisure line with MPG Sport and announced she will be going on tour with her brother Derek in the spring, is also planning her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Brooks Laich.

With a schedule that busy, Hough still maintains a healthy diet. Check out her daily food log below, and for more on her diet and workouts, pick up a copy of PEOPLE, on stands now.

Hydration

4-6 glasses of water a day

Pre-workout (before breakfast)

Green juice with 1 cucumber, spinach, kale, pear, celery, carrot, green apple, ginger, lemon, and beets

Breakfast

Two steamed eggs over easy, with sliced avocado and sliced tomato

1 cup of English Breakfast Tea with skim milk and Stevia in the Raw

Snack

Apple Pie smoothie from trainer Harley Pasternak: 5 raw almonds, 1 red apple, 1 small frozen banana, 6 oz. fat free plain Greek yogurt, ½ cup almond milk, ½ tsp ground cinnamon

Lunch

1 boneless, skinless chicken breast, over mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, hearts of palm, almonds, edamame, banana peppers, and olive oil and squeezed lemon

Snack

1 orange

Dinner

6 oz. salmon baked with sliced lemon and rosemary, with olive oil and 2 cups sautéed spinach sprinkled with pink salt

Le Croix seltzer

Dessert

4 dark chocolate covered almonds

Total Calories:

1,526

The Verdict:

With water, seltzer or tea at every meal and green juice before her workout, Julianne “does a great job staying hydrated,” says Atlanta-based dietitian Marisa Moore. Hough also includes enough protein in each meal to build and maintain lean muscle mass. But, adds Moore, “if she’s doing an intense workout, she might consider adding a banana or another carb to help replenish her energy.”

NOTE: It is recommended that women eat at least 1,200 calories per day, and men eat at least 1,800 calories per day.