Julianne Hough Is Not About Losing Weight for Her Wedding: ‘I Don’t Want to Look Different’

While many brides-to-be get consumed by the idea of “shedding for the wedding,” Julianne Hough — who got engaged to hockey player fiancé Brooks Laich in August 2015 — is happy just the way she is (as she should be!).

“If I get super hot for my wedding day and I’m not afterwards, and I’m not before, then it’s like, ‘Who is this person marrying my fiancé?’ Or, ‘Who’s my fiancé marrying?’ ” Hough, 28, told PEOPLE at the launch of the new Fitbit Alta HR. “I don’t want to look different than what I look like normally.”

The Dancing with the Stars judge wants to fully enjoy her engagement without worrying about dieting, including the night before the big day.

“I’ll probably want to enjoy the night before, have like beer and a burger, stuff like that,” she says, though she does stick to a pretty clean diet most of the time. “This is my lifestyle, so I have cheat days, but if I have a cheat day, the next day I’m really good.”

In addition to eating well, Hough loves staying active by mixing up her workouts.

“I’ve been on a Body By Simone, Anna Kaiser, cycling kick, where it’s community-based, it’s high-energy and great music,” she says. “I feel like I’m dancing the whole time, whether it’s actual dance steps or just moving on the bike. That’s so fun. And then I love my CorePower Yoga. I’ll do that, and I actually started getting into jump roping recently. I would always kind of do it, but it’s so hard!”

Hough also loves using her Fitbit (for which she is a spokesperson) to keep track of her daily steps.

“Even though I dance and work out, I still do a lot of sitting down in work and on my computer and stuff, so it’s nice to have the little vibration when it’s like, ‘Move!’ ”

And now that her pal Nina Dobrev wears one too, they use their Fitbits to engage in a little friendly competition.

“It’s just fun to do all the competitions and stay connected,” says Hough. “We always do our little things together and compare notes.”