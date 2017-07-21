Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Continue to Prove They’re the Fittest Couple on Earth

Honeymoon or not, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are fitting in a workout — how else would they continue their reign as the fittest couple on the planet?

The newlyweds are currently vacationing in the Seychelles, but they still fit in a few workout reps in their bathing suits while enjoying the beach.

Laich, 34, kept himself in hockey shape with overhead squats — using Hough, 29, as a weight (“#barbellJules”). She also helped him do some weighted push-ups, and Laich did a handstand as Hough worked on her split squats.

“Fitness should never be a chore, if it is you are doing it wrong,” Laich captioned the photo set. “Working out should be fun and something that invigorates and inspires you to become your best self! It should be something you look forward to as a part of your day……even on your honeymoon!”

The couple, who wed on July 8 near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, are known for their dedication to fitness. Along with his 13 years in the NHL, Laich is also a dedicated CrossFitter. And Dancing with the Stars judge Hough is a longtime dancer and loves trying out new workout classes.

FROM PEN: Dancing Under the Stars: Julianne Hough’s Perfect Wedding to Brooks Laich: ‘We Never Stopped Looking at Each Other’

“I like to keep myself pretty occupied, and I feel like if I’m doing the same thing over and over again I get pretty bored,” Hough previously told PEOPLE. “So I try to mix it up.”