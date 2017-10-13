Julia Louis-Dreyfus Spotted for First Time Since Revealing Breast Cancer Battle

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is putting on a brave face after revealing she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Veep star was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday, her first appearance since the devastating news last month.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote on Instagram on Sept. 28. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.”

The 56-year-old actress added, “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Just when you thought… A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Louis-Dreyfus received the diagnosis just one day after winning her record sixth consecutive leading actress Emmy Award for her role as President Selina Meyer on the hit HBO comedy.

HBO said the network would adjust the production schedule for Veep as needed to accommodate her cancer battle.

The star, who rose to fame as Elaine on Seinfeld, proved she hasn’t lost her sense of humor on Thursday night when she posted a Jeopardy clue to her Instagram account.

We. Have. Arrived. What is @veephbo ? A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Oct 12, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

“Since Selina Meyer has been president, I think it’s time for this HBO show of hers to update its title,” the clue read.

“We. Have. Arrived,” Louise-Dreyfus captioned the post. “What is Veep?“