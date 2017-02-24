Legendary Singer Judy Collins Talks About Her Decades-Long Eating Disorder: ‘I’m On the Other Side of This Monster’

She had one of the most celebrated and beautiful voices of her time, but offstage, singer Judy Collins hid debilitating food, alcohol and opioid addictions, and a long battle with depression.

The legendary performer famous for her recordings of “Both Sides, Now,” “Suzanne” and more, documents her downward spiral and her successful recovery in her new book, Cravings: How I Conquered Food.

“I had the best time writing this book because I’m on the other side of this monster,” Collins, 77, tells PEOPLE.

She says her problems go back to genetics, and growing up with an alcoholic father.

“I would say it’s a DNA thing, I think it’s in your genes. It’s like people who use drugs and who drink,” Collins says of a sugar addiction that started at 4 years old and kicked off decades of restricting her meals and trying new diets, and eventually developed into an 11 year struggle with bulimia. “And pretty soon, by age 20 or whatever, you have a real addiction going on.”

For Collins, it was her 30th year that marked the beginning of her downfall.

“In 1969, I was starting my way down to the bottom of my drinking and my eating disorder,” she writes in Cravings. “Blackouts were a regular part of my days and nights. I could still hold off drinking until after the show, but I drank every day … I was possessed with the need to eat and drink in excess, always on a diet and as compulsive as ever about exercise.”

“At times I came close to killing myself with my food obsession. You don’t have to eat too much to die from this disease. You can eat too little as well.”

Collins was taking speed to find the energy for her sometimes twice-daily workouts, all to stay under 120 lbs. And working out under the influence occasionally led to injuries.

“I was often drunk when I arrived, and once ran into a wall at the Paris [gym, in New York City], sending blood running down my face,” she recalls. “When a fellow swimmer pointed it out to me, I was not at all shocked when I looked in the mirror. I needed to detox and I needed to swim, and I needed to keep my weight down, and I would do anything to make that happen. What was a little blood?”

Then in 1971, while hosting a large dinner party with desserts and drinks galore, Collins first had the idea to throw up her meal.

“For 11 years, I would be throwing up almost every day,” she says. “I was at one of the high points of my career, but the devil had found me where I lived and was going to keep coming at me until the despair threatened to drive me to complete the act I had rehearsed at 14.”

“I was 31, and my eating disorder was taking over my life and everything natural was shutting down, including my period — resulting in the osteoporosis that I now have to deal with — while I ate and threw up and wept in remorse.”

After several rounds of rehab, Collins was able to slowly peel away her addictions — first the alcohol, then the eating disorder at age 42.

“The bulimia came to a screaming halt because I got to a healthy place with food that had nothing to do with diets,” she tells PEOPLE, explaining that she now goes sugar, grain, wheat and corn-free. “It came with an entire change of mental habits as well as physical.”

Collins, who has since maintained her sobreity, even through her son Clark’s suicide in 1992 at age 33, says it took time because she avoided talking about her eating disorder, partially because of the stigma surrounding food addictions.

“I asked for help all the time, but I didn’t ask the right questions. But I never really discussed my food issues until I got abstinence. I didn’t talk about them in a public manner. Our understanding of mental health is very thin,” she says.

Teaching people about addiction and opening up a forum is part of her goal with Cravings.

“In the past ten years I’ve had a wonderful recovery, and I just wanted to share that with people,” she says. “It started when I got sober 38 years ago, but I just wanted to share that it’s really possible.”