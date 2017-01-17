Josh Brolin Jokes About His 73-Lb. Weight Gain with Dramatic Before and After Photos

Josh Brolin is part of the actors-who-gain-weight-for-roles club.

The 48-year-old, who married model Kathryn Boyd in September, posted a shocking before and after photo to Instagram on Monday.

Instead of a weight-loss transformation like those that usually flood the social media site, Brolin demonstrated a weight gain — specifically, a 73 lb. weight gain! At least 40 lbs. of that were for his role in Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, Brolin said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in January.

In his social media post, there’s a shirtless, muscular Brolin with a mohawk on the left. The right? A shot of Brolin wearing a denim-jacket, trucker hat and handlebar mustache.

“167/240” he captioned the post — implying his weight went from 167 lbs. to 240 lbs. He doesn’t seem too worried about it though, as he punctuated his caption with some “crying laughing” emojis.

His “before” shot appears to come from 2007, according to another Instagram post from earlier in the day, which was hashtagged #AFilmByOliverStone.

On The Tonight Show, Brolin explained he spent three-and-a-half months filming in the woods for Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter. For the role, he had to grow out his facial hair and gain the weight – which he proved by unbuttoning his shirt a little.

Fallon helped him shave off his ‘stache on the show — which remained off when he was caught kissing Boyd on the beach in March 2016 and when he shared an artful nude with his Instagram followers in September 2016.

At either weight, Brolin appears to be embracing his size. Perhaps he should start involving himself in the #WeightGainingIsCool trend currently dominating social media?