Jonah Hill Debuts Slimmer Body — Again!: ‘I Wanted to Get in Better Shape’

Jonah Hill‘s food journal is working!

The actor stepped out looking noticeably slimmer on Saturday, after a trip to the gym.

Hill, 33, recently said that he’s working on getting in better shape after gaining weight for his 2016 move War Dogs.

“I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’ And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf——, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world,’ ” Hill said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

He told Fallon that he’s been keeping a food journal at the request of his doctor, but he once accidentally sent it to a very famous person.

“One night I was at home and I was bored, and I was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t email this guy,’ so I wrote down, yogurt, salad, chicken, whatever. And I sent it to him, and I looked back about an hour later at my sent messages because he didn’t email back, and it must have been D-R, because he’s doctor whatever, and I sent it to Drake,” Hill recalled, laughing.

“So Drake, who I don’t know well at all, I just met him once, he got an email from me that said like, ‘Yogurt, salad, chicken.’ And then just ‘Jonah’ at the end of it. He did not write back. Another guy I have to duck for the rest of my life. On the long list of people I’ll never speak to.”

Hill previously lost around 40 lbs. in 2011, after deciding to change his habits.

“I was living like a frat guy,” he told New York Magazine of his old beer-and-burgers diet. “Being healther came along with maturity … I want to live a long time.”