Jonah Hill Shows Off Slimmed Down Figure While Grabbing Lunch in L.A.

Jonah Hill has been maintaining his weight loss.

The actor, 33, showcased his slimmed-down figure in a navy blue collared shirt and dark jeans while stepping out to lunch in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Hill first revealed his noticeably slimmer frame in March when leaving a local gym. The Oscar nominee had previously said that he had been working on getting back in shape after putting on weight for his 2016 move War Dogs, and turned to his 22 Jump Street costar Channing Tatum for advice.

“I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’ And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf——, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world,’” Hill said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

He also told the talk show host he was using a food journal to keep track of what he was eating — and it looks like his dedication has been paying off!

Hill previously dropped 40 lbs. in 2011 after overhauling his diet, which he admitted was heavy on beer and burgers. He told Kidd Kraddick in the Morning at the time that he lost the weight after he “went to a nutritionist and started running instead of emotional eating,” and started doing 100 push-ups a day.