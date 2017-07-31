Jonah Hill is looking fitter than ever!

The actor walked through New York City on Sunday in a t-shirt that showed off his newly buff chest and arms, and slim waist.

Hill, 33, said he wanted to lose the weight he gained for his role in War Dogs, and turned to his 22 Jump Street costar Channing Tatum for advice.

“I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’ And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—–, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world,’” Hill said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Hill curbed his bad eating habits by keeping a food journal that he sent to his doctor each day — and he once accidentally sent it to Drake of all people.

“One night I was at home and I was bored, and I was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t email this guy,’ so I wrote down, yogurt, salad, chicken, whatever. And I sent it to him, and I looked back about an hour later at my sent messages because he didn’t email back, and it must have been D-R, because he’s doctor whatever, and I sent it to Drake,” Hill said, laughing.

“So Drake, who I don’t know well at all, I just met him once, he got an email from me that said like, ‘Yogurt, salad, chicken.’ And then just ‘Jonah’ at the end of it. He did not write back. Another guy I have to duck for the rest of my life. On the long list of people I’ll never speak to.”