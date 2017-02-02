John Goodman Steps Out in New Orleans Looking Even Slimmer

He didn’t think it was possible, but John Goodman‘s weight is still on a downward trend.

The actor went on a smoothie run in his hometown of New Orleans looking visibly slimmer.

After estimating in March that he had lost around 100 lbs., Goodman, 64, joked that he would gain it all back in no time.

“Just wait another six months and I’ll be back to normal,” he teased on the Today Show. “That’s the way it usually goes.”

Goodman has said that his weight tends to fluctuate. He told PEOPLE in 2010 that he dropped over 100 lbs. after cutting out alcohol and sugar, and working with a trainer.

“I know it sounds sappy, but it was a waste [living unhealthily],” he said. “It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you’re going to eat next … I wanted to live life better.”

And when his weight is low, Goodman says shopping is easier — though he prefers sticking to his classic look.

“Clothes fit nice and I can go to nice clothing stores and buy too much stuff,” Goodman said on Today. “[But] I still walk around in black T-shirts and jeans.”