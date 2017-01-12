Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Recalls Organic Baby Powder After Concerns of Eye and Skin Infections

Jessica Alba‘s The Honest Company is conducting a voluntary recall of their organic baby powder after concerns that the product caused eye and skin infections.

The recall comes after testing revealed possible microorganism contaminations during production that may cause infections, according to NBC News.

“With the full knowledge and under the guidance of the FDA, we’ve decided to voluntarily recall this product out of an abundance of caution,” Christopher Gavigan, the company’s co-founder along with Alba, said in a video posted on the company’s website Wednesday.

“On behalf of my co-founders and everyone here at Honest, I sincerely apologize for this inconvenience,” he adds. “This decision, like all of our decisions, was guided by our ongoing commitment to the health, well-being, and satisfaction of our customers.”

The baby powder has been in stores since April 14. PEOPLE has contacted the company for further comment.

Alba and The Honest Company have faced several lawsuits over the effectiveness of their products — from laundry detergent to sunscreen to hand soap — and the company’s “all-natural” claims since its founding in 2011.

The company was sued in Sept. 2015 by a consumer who said that several of the products actually contain “unnatural” and synthetic” ingredients, and that the sunscreen is “ineffective.”

Several other consumers took to social media to show how the SPF 30 sunscreen left them with sunburns. Eventually the Honest Company reformulated the sunscreen.

Another lawsuit filed in April 2016 alleges that the company’s organic baby formula actually contains 11 synthetic ingredients that would be unsafe for infants.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Sued for Being ‘Deceptive’

Alba, who was reportedly in talks with Unilever to sell the estimated $1.7 billion company, said in August that she believes the lawsuits are likely due to her fame.

“If an organization wants to bring awareness to their cause, I’m an easy target and our brand is an easy target obviously because I get different kind of attention than other brands would,” Alba, 35, said on Today.

“We stand by our ingredients … and we’re pretty optimistic that we’re going to win every case.”