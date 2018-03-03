Jenny Mollen Shows Off Her Post-Pregnancy Body 5 Months After Giving Birth to Son Lazlo

Jenny Mollen was very candid about her changing body during her pregnancy and now that son, Lazlo, is here, things are not changing.

The actress, 38, showed off her five months post-partum body on Friday with a mirror selfie of herself and husband Jason Biggs in their bathroom.

While Mollen was standing sideways and showing off her flat tummy, Biggs, 39, had a towel wrapped around his waist and had a pained look on his face as he attempted to suck in his tummy to match his wife’s physique and pose.

“#5monthspostpartumThanks @the100pilates,” Mollen wrote in the caption as she smiled in the photo.

Mollen frequently shared photos of her changing body throughout her pregnancy with the couple’s 5-month-old son and continued to do so after delivering her son via C-section.

In October, the mother of two shared a photo of her scar from the surgery, giving her followers a close-up view of the incision.

“I just met my new c-section scar for the first time this morning. Thank you Dr. Albert Sassoon for your artistry,” Mollen captioned the image.

“Because I wish somebody had shown me a pic like this 9 months ago, I’d like to insist this be your new business card,” she joked. “#2weekspostpartum #csection #keepingitreal #albertsassoon4EVA 💥💥💥💥”