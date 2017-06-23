Jennifer Lopez Calls Out ‘Haters’ Who Claim She Photoshopped Her Ab-Filled Selfie

Don’t mess with Jenny from the block!

Jennifer Lopez is hitting back at “haters” who accused her of photoshopping the ab-filled bathroom selfie she posted on Thursday.

The singer, 47, responded in the comments of her photo — and made sure everyone could see it by taking a screenshot of the comment and posting to her Instagram Story.

“Omg…Just a smudge on the mirror…lol…not photoshop,” she wrote, and adding the epic hashtags, “#lordblessthehaters #gymrat #youshouldtryit #wishtherewasphotoshopforhaters”

Lopez had snapped a photo of her sculpted abs and shared it on Instagram with the caption, “Ayyyyy…” and a laughing face emoji.

Lopez recently returned to New York City to continue filming her show Shades of Blue, after jetting off to France with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 41.

The couple went yachting in Nice, and took in the sights in Paris during their trip.

“Jennifer loves France. She has been many times and was very excited about the vacation with Alex,” a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE. “Jennifer organized the trip and showed Alex her favorite places. They had the best week. Things are great with them. Jennifer still gushes about Alex every chance she gets. The more she gets to know him, the more she likes him. They are definitely very serious.”