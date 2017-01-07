Jennifer Lopez Gets in a Sweat Session with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

The Sexiest Man Alive and arguably the sexiest woman alive had what we assume was a very sexy gym session on Friday.

Jennifer Lopez shared a selfie on Instagram with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after what appears to be a joint workout.

“Just a couple of gym rats gettin’ it in!!” Lopez, 47, captioned the photo. “@therock thanks for the love and for all the positive energy and inspiration you put out into the world!! #hardworkwins #youcantstopwhatwontstop #erryday.”

In the pic, Lopez looks fresh-faced and flawless in a black tee and topknot, while Johnson, 44, is visibly sweaty in a gray tank. The two stars are posed in front of gym equipment in the snap.

Lopez stays in shape with a combination of boxing and personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson.

“She is one of the most internally balanced people that I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Anderson previously told PEOPLE of her client. “She cares about all of it.”