Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Boxing Skills As Alex Rodriguez Gives a Tour of His New Gym

Another day at @ufcgymkendall 🙌🏼 #UFCGym #TrainDifferent @jlo @jasonfigorski A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 20, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Who better to test out the equipment at Alex Rodriguez‘s new gym than the fitness queen herself, Jennifer Lopez?

The singer got a personal tour of Rodriguez’s new UFC gym in Miami after missing the opening on Aug. 10 for work. Lopez tried out the dumbbells and a few machines before hitting the boxing ring to show off her skills.

The Shades of Blue star said that she picked up the sport to prepare for the show.

“I always liked it,” Lopez said. “It’s always been a tough workout.”

Rodriguez talked about how excited he was to show Lopez the new gym during the opening event.

“Jennifer and I work out together, and I can’t wait to bring her here to my new gym,” he told PEOPLE. “She is a great jock, a former track star in school, and I enjoy working out with her.”

RELATED VIDEO: Why J-Rod’s Romance Could Go the Distance: ‘They’re Happier in a Relationship Than Playing the Field’

The former Yankees slugger says that he and Lopez like variety in their workouts.

“Jennifer and I mix it up,” Rodriguez said. “We like to lift, and we enjoy bike riding. She is a talented jock.”