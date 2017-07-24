Bodies

9 Times Jennifer Lopez & Her Rock-Hard Abs Made Us Forget She's 48

The ageless beauty is forever our fitness icon

By @gracegavilanes

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

WHEN SHE COULDN'T GET ENOUGH OF HER LOOK

Hey, if we looked this good, we'd be taking selfies around the clock.

Lala Anthony/Instagram

WHEN SHE CELEBRATED HER BIRTHDAY WITH HER FAMOUS GIRLFRIENDS

There's no question that J. Lo's birthday party guests – including La La Anthony, Maria Menounos and Kim Kardashian West – dressed to impress, but no one's ensemble came close to the singer's cutout jumpsuit, which gave us a full view of her super-toned obliques.

Source: Bryan Cranston/Instagram

WHEN SHE POSED WITH BRYAN CRANSTON & LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

She may be flanked by impressive dudes, but we're mesmerized by the singer's toned middle, which is literally the center of attention here.

Source: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

WHEN SHE STOPPED WORKING OUT TO SNAP A MIRROR SELFIE

Proof that no matter what filter the Shades of Blue star chooses, her abs always shine bright.

Source: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

WHEN SHE WAS JUST ABOUT READY TO LEAVE FOR WORK

But first, a selfie.

Jason Kempin/AMA2014/Getty

WHEN SHE STUNNED ON THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS RED CARPET

Her svelte physique just can't be tamed.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

WHEN SHE SHOOK HER BOOTY ON STAGE AT THE 2014 HOLLYWOOD BOWL

But our eyes were glued to her toned tummy.

Source: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

WHEN SHE HUNG OUT WITH BESTIE LEAH REMINI BY THE POOL

Holy abs! The former King of Queens star channeled her inner photographer to capture this smiling pic of the "Ain't Your Mama" crooner.

FameFlynet

WHEN SHE STRUGGLED WITH PUTTING ON HER TEE

And inspired all of us to book our next 34 spin/Pilates/kickboxing classes.

