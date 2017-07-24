Bodies
9 Times Jennifer Lopez & Her Rock-Hard Abs Made Us Forget She's 48
The ageless beauty is forever our fitness icon
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
From Co-parents to Colleagues: A Timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s Relationship
1 of 9
WHEN SHE COULDN'T GET ENOUGH OF HER LOOK
Hey, if we looked this good, we'd be taking selfies around the clock.
2 of 9
WHEN SHE CELEBRATED HER BIRTHDAY WITH HER FAMOUS GIRLFRIENDS
There's no question that J. Lo's birthday party guests – including La La Anthony, Maria Menounos and Kim Kardashian West – dressed to impress, but no one's ensemble came close to the singer's cutout jumpsuit, which gave us a full view of her super-toned obliques.
3 of 9
WHEN SHE POSED WITH BRYAN CRANSTON & LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
She may be flanked by impressive dudes, but we're mesmerized by the singer's toned middle, which is literally the center of attention here.
4 of 9
WHEN SHE STOPPED WORKING OUT TO SNAP A MIRROR SELFIE
Proof that no matter what filter the Shades of Blue star chooses, her abs always shine bright.
5 of 9
WHEN SHE WAS JUST ABOUT READY TO LEAVE FOR WORK
But first, a selfie.
6 of 9
WHEN SHE STUNNED ON THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS RED CARPET
Her svelte physique just can't be tamed.
7 of 9
WHEN SHE SHOOK HER BOOTY ON STAGE AT THE 2014 HOLLYWOOD BOWL
But our eyes were glued to her toned tummy.
8 of 9
WHEN SHE HUNG OUT WITH BESTIE LEAH REMINI BY THE POOL
Holy abs! The former King of Queens star channeled her inner photographer to capture this smiling pic of the "Ain't Your Mama" crooner.
9 of 9
WHEN SHE STRUGGLED WITH PUTTING ON HER TEE
And inspired all of us to book our next 34 spin/Pilates/kickboxing classes.
See Also
More
From Co-parents to Colleagues: A Timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s Relationship