Jennifer Lopez Sweats on the Beach While in the Bahamas with Beau Alex Rodriguez

Let’s get toned!

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her bikini-ready body while working out at a beachside gym at Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club in the Bahamas on Monday after spending time with her new boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

The 47-year-old showed off her figure in a lime green sports bra and black leggings that had a matching lime green trim.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Dating

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer posted a photo to her Instagram story of her and Rodriguez cozying up to each other on Sunday afternoon — only to delete the snap moments later.

The selfie showed Lopez’s face clearly while the former baseball star appears to be nuzzling her ear, his face hidden by her hair.

FROM COINAGE: These Athletes Are Only Getting Richer After Leaving the Field

A source told PEOPLE that Lopez and Rodriguez headed to the Bahamas late Friday night. Located on Great Guana Cay about 200 miles off the coast of Florida, the private resort offers club-owned watercraft vehicles, a state-of-the-art fitness area, a luxurious spa and much more.

JLo and A-Rod were both in Miami on Friday. Lopez was spotted boarding a plane with her twins Max and Emme, 9, that day, while Rodriguez spoke at the Global Forum Miami event for the Wharton School of Business.

The romantic getaway is likely one of many to come, as Rodriguez — himself a parent of two to daughters Ella Alexander, 8½, and Natasha Alexander, 12 — seems smitten with the actress and singer.

“A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez,” a source recently told PEOPLE of the retired Yankees player. “She is his dream girl.”