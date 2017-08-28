10 Photos That Prove J.Lo and A-Rod Are the Fittest Couple

Celebrity Workouts
Meet J-Rod
Once upon a time, in March 2017, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez started dating and formed J-Rod, a super-fit power couple.
Beach Body
Their relationship — unsurprisingly — started out with workouts by the ocean in the Bahamas. According to a source, Lopez is perfect for Rodriguez, who "is adamant that his woman be fit and work hard at it, and this is not even an issue with Lopez, who is beyond gorgeous and works to stay that way."
Miami Heat
The fit couple love to workout together, especially in Miami, where Rodriguez grew up. Two weeks after their joint gym session, the former Yankees slugger gushed about his new girlfriend on The View. “We’re having a great time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother,” he said.
Birthday Biking
With birthdays just two days apart, the couple celebrated together, starting with — what else — a bike ride workout through New York City.
Saturday Strolling
Like many couples, J-Rod spent a Saturday morning in July with a workout followed by a leisurely and caffiene-filled walk through the city. But unlike most, Rodriguez is a former MLB All-Star and Lopez has rock-hard abs.
Guns Blazin'
Watch out A-Rod — Jenny from the Block is ripped, thanks to her regular workouts with trainer David Kirsch and classes with Tracy Anderson. “She’s amazing at everything,” Kirsch tells PEOPLE. “She’s genetically blessed, she’s physically gifted with an incredible amount of physical energy, but also this beautiful amount of mental and emotional energy.”
MMA-Ready
Rodriguez gave Lopez a tour of his brand-new MMA gym in Miami, where she showed off her boxing skills. “She is a great jock, a former track star in school, and I enjoy working out with her,” he said of Lopez.
A Supportive Couple
The couple emerged from an August workout sweaty and tired, and refuled with smoothies. Rodriguez told PEOPLE that they go for variety when they hit the gym. “Jennifer and I mix it up,” he said. “We like to lift, and we enjoy bike riding. She is a talented jock.”
Push-Up Partners
Lopez brought her boo along for a couple's workout at Kirsch's studio, and Rodriguez tried out a push-up with her on his back. "Comeback!!! Oops...maybe not," he captioned a video of their workout.
What Happens in Vegas...
Before heading to the Mayweather-McGregor fight, J-Rod went to a class at TruFusion in Las Vegas. "You push me I push you... #yinandyang #rise #balance #insideandout Getting it in at @trufusion #namaste," Lopez captioned an Instagram post.
