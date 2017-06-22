Sexy and She Knows It! Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Ripped Abs in Bathroom Selfie

J.Lo is feeling herself!

The singer, 47, showed off her sculpted abs in a crop top sweatshirt from Guess.

“Ayyyyy…” she captioned the photo, with a laughing face emoji.

Lopez frequently shares sexy snaps of her enviable body on Instagram, from an underboob-baring shot in February to a bodysuit-clad photo from November.

The mom of two maintains her shape by going to Tracy Anderson classes four to five times a week, and boxing.

“I always liked it,” Lopez says of boxing, which she started doing for her show, Shades of Blue. “It’s very hard, but I did pick it up again [for the show]. It’s always been a good workout.”

She also makes sure to eat a wholesome, but reasonable, diet.

“I don’t deprive myself,” Lopez previous told PEOPLE. “But I’ve learned the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”

Lopez recently returned from a vacation in France with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The smitten couple are often spotted hitting the gym together.