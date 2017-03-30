Jennifer Hudson Doesn’t Exercise Much: ‘I Really Just Watch What I Eat’

For Jennifer Hudson, staying on top of her 80-lb. weight loss is all about watching what she eats, not pounding away on the treadmill.

The actress, singer and Voice UK coach says she doesn’t go to the gym.

“I don’t really have time to do much of that, so I really just watch what I eat,” Hudson, 35, said on the British talk show Lorraine on Wednesday. “I’m very careful and cautious of what I’m eating, so I just try to pace those meals throughout the day. Like, okay, eat here, don’t eat here. When it’s early in the morning, I say, okay, I would’ve been asleep here [normally] so I’m not going to eat. I’m very conscious of what I put in my body.”

And she agreed with host Lorraine Kelly that her active performances are often a workout in themselves.

Hudson dropped those 80 lbs. in just one year after the birth of her son in 2009, by following a Weight Watchers plan and working out five days a week with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak.

“This is the way I want to be,” Hudson told PEOPLE in 2010, “and the way I want to stay!”