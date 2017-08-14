Jennifer Aniston Hits Back at Baby-Shamers and Body-Shamers: ‘Who Gives a S—?!’

Jennifer Aniston says not much has changed since she spoke out in a powerful op-ed letter last year against shamers who criticized her for not having children.

“I don’t think it’s getting much better. I think the problem is the tabloids and the gossip columns taking the human body and putting it in a category,” Aniston recently told Vogue. “They’re either fat-shaming, or body-shaming, or childless-shaming.”

Last year, the actress, 48, lamented the perils of being shamed for everything from her relationship status to her nipples, writing, “I have worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human.”

However, Aniston has long been living life on her own terms — in the face of societal pressure.

“It’s a weird obsession that people have and I don’t understand exactly why they need to take people who are out there to entertain you, and rip them apart and bully them?” she told Vogue.

“I couldn’t hear this narrative anymore about being pregnant or not pregnant; you have no idea what is going on personally in our lives and why that is or is not happening and it feels … In my own brain, I’ve shifted my perspective, so who gives a s—?!”

Aniston married Justin Theroux in August 2015 and the lovebirds have been enjoying life together, from romantic vacations to stylish date nights.

As for her body shamers, Aniston said it is “hard” to deal with the criticism, but she’s up for the challenge.

“If you’re going to walk out and have your nipples showing, or your belly is a little bloated, or you’re not at the weight you want to be — you are perfect no matter what you are and no matter where you are and who cares!”