Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Favorite Workouts — Steal Her Genius Elliptical Routine!

When it comes to her workout routine, Jennifer Aniston likes to mix it up.

“I go in and out of [certain exercises],” the actress, 48, tells Vogue.

One of her favorite classes is The Class by Taryn Toomey, a “yoga bootcamp,” as Aniston once called it. Otherwise, she typically works out with her trainer or on her own.

“I’m back in the gym with my trainer, throwing heavy boulders around and pushing medicine balls and wiggling and shaking that big rope thing,” she says, describing battle ropes. “They’re hard! But it’s fun. I started doing that when I was filming We’re the Millers and I really liked it. It kicks your butt, though, so I dip in and out of that throughout the year.”

Aniston also has a trick to get through a long elliptical session — intervals.

“I do 45 mins of intervals on my elliptical. I raise the incline, run for two mins, walk for one, run for two. . . and I do it for 20 minutes straight until I’m just drenched,” she explains.

Fitting in exercise is an important part of the day for Aniston. She previously told PEOPLE that she feels her best post-gym.

“I feel really beautiful when I finish a great workout. Because I’ve taken care of my body, my endorphins are going, my blood is pumping,” she said. “I’m taking care of the one body I have.”